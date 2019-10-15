More than 600K COVID-19 rapid tests coming to P.E.I.

P.E.I. can expect more than 600,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 from the federal government for use in January.

Premier Dennis King received that news from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while on a conference call with him and the other premiers Monday evening.

"[That] was something we were really looking forward to and counting on," said King.

"It certainly was encouraging to hear the prime minister confirm that the latest procurement of rapid tests will be distributed per capita."

Much of the call was devoted to the discussion of the Omicron wave of the pandemic, but King said he took an opportunity to bring up the Island's potato export crisis.

Since late November the export of fresh potatoes to the United States has been banned due to concerns about potato wart.

P.E.I. had successfully managed potato wart and U.S. exports, and King reiterated the frustration of Island farmers that this crisis has gone on for so long. Millions of pounds of potatoes will have to be destroyed if the issue is not resolved.

"I've tried to express the feelings of what the industry and Islanders have been feeling from the beginning," said King.

"There's no scientific reason for that. It's frustrating to be caught up in some kind of international trade dispute or whatever it is."

King said he and Trudeau agreed to discuss the issue further in the coming days.