P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and his family self-isolating but 'feeling great'

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and his family are self-isolating because of the coronavirus after travelling to Boston earlier this week.

In a statement, King said though he was only in the United States for 24 hours, he is taking all of the necessary precautions. He said he and his family are not experiencing any symptoms and he does not believe they have been in contact with anyone who was symptomatic.

"I have been in regular contact with [Dr. Heather Morrison] on our general response to contain the virus and raised my particular circumstance with her as well," he said in the statement.

"While my risk of exposure to COVID-19 is considered extremely low and my family and I are feeling great … we will be following her expert advice, as all Islanders should, and self-isolating and self-monitoring at home for the next 14 days."

King said he drove to Boston for a spring trip with his family Wednesday. He then boarded a plane to Ottawa Thursday morning to attend meetings with the other premiers and the prime minister. He was already enroute when the meetings were postponed.

The prime minister is also in isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in COVID-19. The health and safety of Islanders is our biggest concern," King said.

"I will continue to lead our overall government efforts to support our public-health professionals in containing the virus and in responding to the community and economic challenges it is raising."

King said he will work from a satellite office in his home and conduct meetings virtually or over the phone until he is able to return to his government office.

At a news conference Friday morning, Morrison said Health Minister James Aylward is also in self-isolation. Aylward recently returned to the province from Ireland.

King is encouraging all Islanders to follow the advice of Morrison and take the appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families.

P.E.I. has no reported presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

