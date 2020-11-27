Province will continue to work with businesses impacted by COVID-19, premier says

Local research shows 57 per cent of Islanders would like to continue working from home even after public health restrictions are lifted, Premier Dennis King said in his state of the province address this week.

Many Islanders have been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and King acknowledged that comes with unintended economic consequences, especially for businesses such as restaurants and other retailers who rely on office workers as customers.

King said he will continue to work to make sure some balance can be achieved.

"We have structured many programs that have helped Island businesses try to endure the impacts of the pandemic, and we will continue to do that," he said in an interview Tuesday with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

'Changing world'

"But we also have to realize that we're in a changing world. The pandemic has changed a lot of things and a lot of attitudes have changed and those changes will continue into the future. So we will be there to work with those businesses that are impacted."

King noted one of the positives of people working from home is that it has allowed the province to reduce its carbon footprint, an important aspect he said needs to continue.

