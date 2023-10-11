Former Prince Edward Island premier Jim Lee dead at 86

James (Jim) Lee, the former premier of Prince Edward Island who was in office when both the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Atlantic Veterinary College opened, has died at the age of 86.

Lee's obituary was posted to the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home on Wednesday.

"He was a man of remarkable accomplishments, a dedicated public servant, and a beloved member of the community," the obituary says. "His life was marked by a profound commitment to the betterment of Prince Edward Island, and his contributions will be remembered for generations to come."

Lee was born in Charlottetown in 1937 and first ran for political office in 1975, winning a seat for the Progressive Conservatives in a byelection.

He was a cabinet minister in several portfolios before succeeding Angus MacLean as leader and premier of Prince Edward Island in 1981. He held the premier's position until 1986.

Premier Dennis King said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Islanders are still benefitting from Lee's government nearly 40 years later, given that the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Atlantic Veterinary College are "foundational achievements" in Island history.

"Jim was a people person who loved politics and he was a proud Islander who was driven by a desire to help improve the quality of life for Islanders," King wrote.

"Jim's family and friends are mourning his passing today and I count myself among them. On behalf of the Province of Prince Edward Island, I want to extend my sympathies and condolences to Jim's children, grandchildren and many friends on his passing."

Jim was predeceased by his wife and lifelong partner Patricia (Laurie) Lee, and together they raised three children.

Then-premier Jim Lee and his wife Patricia dance to the P.E.I. Polka at a premiers' conference in Ontario in the 1980s. (Frank Lennon/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"Of all his accomplishments as a businessman, parliamentarian, Premier of P.E.I., and a leader in the community; his pride and joy were his wife, children, and grandchildren," the funeral home website said.

Funeral arrangements and visiting hours will be announced later.