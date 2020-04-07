No new cases of COVID-19 identified on P.E.I. for fifth day in a row

No new cases of COVID-19 have been identified Tuesday, making it the fifth day in a row the province hasn't seen an increase in its case numbers.

The number of COVID-19 cases remains at 22.

P.E.I. premier Dennis King said the province continues to wait on test results to return from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

As of April 4, there have been a total of 1374 tests for COVID-19 done on P.E.I. (CBC)

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.