P.E.I. premier goes to House of Commons, receives standing ovation

Newly elected P.E.I. Premier Dennis King was in Ottawa Thursday to meet with P.E.I. representatives and federal partners and attended question period.

"Today's meeting was about getting to know what our federal partners are doing in terms of funding for projects on Prince Edward Island."

King said he also got to meet P.E.I. representatives in the House of Commons to make sure there is a federal-provincial relationship, "that's strong and moves P.E.I. forward."

King said he wasn't upset that federal PC Leader Andrew Scheer and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were not in town.

A lot more fun to watch than maybe it is to participate. — Premier Dennis King

"I'm just very honoured to be here in Ottawa getting to see my colleagues, get to work with them, to come and see Parliament. I've been a student of politics my whole life so it is exciting for me to be here."

King said he is sure he will be making more trips to Ottawa and will get a chance to see Trudeau and Scheer.

Following question period, King was acknowledged as being in attendance and the entire House of Commons gave him a standing ovation.

"A lot more fun to watch than maybe it is to participate," King said on his way out of the House.

"But it was great to be here, it was fun."

More P.E.I. news