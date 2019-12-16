Premier wants more Islanders to share in P.E.I.'s economic success
'The issues I find most disappointing are not being able to help people at the lower end'
Premier Dennis King says he's pleased with the state of the Island's economy, but wants to do more so all Islanders can reap the benefits.
King was sworn in as P.E.I.'s 33rd premier in May.
"I came into this job saying that our economy is doing well and I want to find ways to make sure more people share in that success," King said in a year-end interview with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.
"That will continue to be a focus for our government."
King was elected in a historic election in April. His Progressive Conservative party was handed the reins of power, but not enough seats to form a majority government. During that vote, the Green Party was elected as the Official Opposition for the first time in P.E.I.'s history.
'People were skeptical'
King said he's been more than pleased with the tone and tenor of the legislature since being elected.
"We're functioning at a very sophisticated and professional level in the legislature that most of the other provinces in Canada are very jealous of," said King, a former journalist and communications officer turned politician.
"I realized I wasn't the first politician who said he wanted to do it differently, and I understand that people were skeptical and some remain skeptical."
The premier said nothing is being done behind closed doors.
"The individuals that come from the partisan nature of politics are having a difficult time adjusting to it, I think the media to a certain degree are having a difficult time adjusting to it."
In 2020, King said Islanders will see a more aggressive approach to the Lands Protection Act, changes to the delivery model for health care and a continued emphasis on protecting the environment.
King called the environment "the seminal issue of our time."
'Tweaks' coming to cabinet
King said he wants to do more, especially to help people who are facing challenges, but that takes time.
"The issues I find most disappointing are not being able to help people at the lower end that need help the most. It takes a long time to grind through some of the bureaucracy to get some of these things done."
Islanders can also expect a few "tweaks" of his cabinet in 2020, King hinted.
"We do have a couple of ministers that do have big portfolios so there may be an opportunity there to make a tweak."
