King and cabinet to be sworn in Thursday
Swearing-in will happen in Georgetown
P.E.I. premier-designate Dennis King will be sworn in Thursday along with his new cabinet at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I.
King will be the Island's 33rd premier and is from Georgetown Royalty.
He and his cabinet will be sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the P.E.I. government's Facebook page.
King's Progressive Conservatives won 12 seats in the April 23 election. The Green Party won eight seats and the Liberals six.
There is uncertainty as to what the cabinet may look like. With a caucus of 12 PCs, including just one woman and no representative from either Charlottetown or Summerside, King has said "the formulation of a cabinet is challenging," and he's broached the idea of a multi-party cabinet with both the Greens and the Liberals.
King has said he anticipates the P.E.I. Legislature would begin sitting in mid-June with a throne speech and a budget to be passed during that sitting.
He said whatever budget was prepared under the previous Liberal administration would form the basis of the initial budget.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.