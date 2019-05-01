King and cabinet to be sworn in Thursday

P.E.I. premier-designate Dennis King will be sworn in Thursday along with his new cabinet at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I.

King will be the Island's 33rd premier and is from Georgetown Royalty.

He and his cabinet will be sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry at 11 a.m.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the P.E.I. government's Facebook page.

King's Progressive Conservatives won 12 seats in the April 23 election. The Green Party won eight seats and the Liberals six.

There is uncertainty as to what the cabinet may look like. With a caucus of 12 PCs, including just one woman and no representative from either Charlottetown or Summerside, King has said "the formulation of a cabinet is challenging," and he's broached the idea of a multi-party cabinet with both the Greens and the Liberals.

King has said he anticipates the P.E.I. Legislature would begin sitting in mid-June with a throne speech and a budget to be passed during that sitting.

He said whatever budget was prepared under the previous Liberal administration would form the basis of the initial budget.

More P.E.I. news