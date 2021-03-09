P.E.I. has 'not been asked' to send vaccine doses elsewhere, premier clarifies

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the province has not been asked to send its allocated COVID-19 doses to other provinces.

During a Sunday interview with CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton, King said he was "open to any conversation" about sending COVID-19 vaccines to harder-hit provinces .

In the legislature on Tuesday, Official Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker opened question period by giving the premier the opportunity to clarify his comment.

"As an equal and fair partner in the federation of Canada, we always have to be open to conversations of our family," King said. "We have not been asked, nor do we anticipate being asked, to share any of our vaccines."

The premier said there is precedent for provinces sharing supplies and his comment was in response to a question posed hypothetically.

"Throughout this journey of COVID, we've helped each other. When we needed the PPE at the beginning, Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia stepped up and gave us some of their gear from their shrinking supply. We've provided tests to Ontario when they needed them and we had some," he said.

"That's what I was referring to with that answer."

In October, P.E.I. sent 8,000 COVID-19 tests to Ontario. The move was praised by Ontario Premier Doug Ford , who said East Coasters are the type to "give their shirts off their backs" in a time of crisis.

'Open always to conversation'

Later on, Liberal MLA Robert Henderson continued to press about the wording of the premier's weekend interview.

"Currently, Mr. Speaker, Prince Edward Island has more active COVID cases than Nova Scotia. Question to the minister of health: has the minister of health consulted with the Chief Public Health Office to confirm we do not need to vaccinate all Islanders before giving any of our supply away to other provinces or cities or towns?" he asked.

The premier rose to answer instead, saying "my reputation's at stake here."

"Unlike the former government, Mr Speaker, I'm always open to conversation, Mr Speaker. I always have. I don't pretend I have all the answers. Mr. Speaker, I don't stand here and pontificate like I am an expert," he said

"So, yes, I am open always to conversation."

Liberal MLA Robert Henderson pressed the premier and health minister further on whether or not conversations about sending vaccines to harder hit provinces were happening. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

Henderson then asked Health Minister Ernie Hudson if he was in agreement with the premier about the potential of giving away part of the province's vaccine supply.

"Certainly Islanders are known as caring people. Has there been any request came? No, there has not been," Hudson told the legislature.

"There has been a commitment. Our goal is to have 80 per cent of the population or more vaccinated by the end of June and, Mr Speaker, we will continue along that road."

P.E.I. is leading the provinces with its vaccination rate. As of Tuesday afternoon, P.E.I. has vaccinated 3.45 per cent of the population, followed by Saskatchewan at 2.38 per cent.

P.E.I. currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19 — the most ever.

The province has not had any hospitalizations or deaths.

More from CBC P.E.I.