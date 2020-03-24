Province offers gift cards, support hotline to Islanders affected by COVID-19 crisis

Tuesday the P.E.I. government announced a partnership with Sobeys to provide gift cards for Islanders facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Economic Growth Minister Matthew MacKay said the temporary program will provide $100 gift cards to employees who have been laid off amid the crisis and are waiting for employment insurance. Islanders can use the gift cards at Sobeys, Lawtons Drugs, Foodland and participating Co-Ops.

"We've bought $300,000 of gift cards, we're getting $400,000 worth of gift cards," he said.

Sobeys will contribute 25 per cent the cost of the gift cards to help those who have been laid off as they wait for employment insurance and federal payments to begin.

MacKay reminded Islanders that employers are responsible to fill out applications for the Emergency Relief – Worker Assistance Program so employees whose hours have been significantly reduced as a result of COVID-19 can be identified.

He said a direct link to a COVID-19 business programs website has been launched in an effort to connect Islanders to all programs that have been developed.

MacKay also announced all Islanders who need assistance during the crisis, including child care and essential supplies such as groceries for those who are self-isolating, can call a new hotline: 1-833 533-9333.

So far, he said the province's emergency relief program to help self-employed Islanders has received more than 1,000 applications and distributed more than $180,000 as of Tuesday.

"Islanders need help now, Islanders need to put food on the table now, Islanders need to take care of their families now," MacKay said.

P.E.I. Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers announced that the province will be providing new options for Islanders to access to liquor, highlighting the importance of maintaining access to liquor for Islanders vulnerable to the dangers of alcohol withdrawal.

Myers announced the reopening of the Oak Tree liquor store in Charlottetown Wednesday, with limited hours of operation.

"We are opening the store with enhanced cleaning and enhanced health and safety precautions in place to protect the public and our staff."

Earlier on Tuesday, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said she expected to soon see a rise in COVID-19 cases on the Island.

Morrison emphasized the importance of social distancing and self-isolation — and knowing the difference.

