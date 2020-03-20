Province announces $2M relief fund for early learning in response to COVID-19

The P.E.I. government announced the establishment of a fund of up to $2 million to further support early learning centres, staff and parents.

Minister of Education Brad Trivers said the funding will ensure that families will not have to pay fees while early learning centres are required to be closed. The fund is expected to cover the next six weeks.

Minister of Economic Growth Matthew MacKay said the new Emergency Relief Worker Assistance Relief program has received more than 1,000 applications since it was introduced earlier this week.

He also clarified that there is no deadline for the emergency income relief program.

He also bumped up the weekly allowance for workers whose hours and income have significantly been affected as a result of the pandemic from $200 to $250.

Education Minister Brad Trivers said the province will be pausing any student loan repayments for the next six months, effective March 30. Students will not have to reapply.

Trivers added that the province will have additional education resources available online beginning Monday.

He said Grade 12 students should not be worried about graduating. Online learning supports will start with Grade 12 students.

Dr. Heather Morrison is asking passengers on Air Canada Flight 7564 from Toronto to Charlottetown March 11 to self-isolate until March 25, after it was confirmed that P.E.I.'s second case of COVID-19 was on that flight.

