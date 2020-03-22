2 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

There are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced at a news briefing Wednesday evening.

Both cases are men in their 30s who have recently returned from international travel. Neither of the men flew into Charlottetown airport.

One man returned from the Dominican Republic on March 13 and was tested on March 15. The other man returned from the U.S. on March 19 and was tested on March 23.

Morrison said public health nurses have reached out to both men and said they "are at home and doing well."

"They listened to advice about self-isolating," she said.

As part of contact-tracing efforts, Morrison said anyone who has been in close contact with the men will be tested.

Morrison said details regarding the flights the men were on will be released Thursday.

So far, 539 tests have been conducted with five returning positive, 326 negative and 208 still awaiting results.

There have now been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.

More to come.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

