Island group asking people not to joke about pregnancy on April Fools' Day

An Island group is trying to get the word out on social media that false claims of pregnancy on April Fools' Day can be difficult for some to see — and is asking Islanders to consider alternate ways to participate in the annual celebration of hoaxes and practical jokes.

Jenny Stewart is with BORN, the Birth Options Research Network, a group that supports women's access to birthing choices.

She said for anyone who has experienced a miscarriage, the loss of a child or infertility, those posts can be extremely painful.

'We just ask that people be sensitive'

"We just ask that people be sensitive," said Stewart.

"And reconsider posting things that would bring up people's grief again and make them feel even more alone than women who experience loss or infertility are already feeling."

Stewart, a doula on P.E.I., said — thankfully — this type of post appears to be on the decline.

She said many families struggle to conceive, and have experienced the loss of a child — so it's important to keep in mind that conceiving and carrying a baby to term isn't easy for everyone.

"Unfortunately it is a misconception in our culture, a lot of people just think that everyone gets that privilege," Stewart said. "Unfortunately with the infertility rate and rate of loss that's not always the outcome for everyone."

Stewart and her partner struggled with infertility for several years, and also experienced pregnancy loss. She said that made it difficult to see friends post about being pregnant, and when that happened, it took a real effort to push through the grief. To then find out that the pregnancy announcement was a joke, hurt.

"I worked through all that grief to come to a place of happiness and acceptance for that person, kind of for nothing," said Stewart.

"We want women to feel comfortable to talk about their grief and their loss and to have a community of people around to support them as opposed to alienating them and making them feel more alone."

Stewart said anyone struggling with fertility or the loss of a child is welcome to reach out to BORN.

