Federal government to fund 12,000-square-foot PPE warehouse in P.E.I.
Ottawa paying for 80% of cost of $3-million building in Brackley area
P.E.I. is getting a new warehouse that will in part ensure the province is better prepared for the next pandemic.
The 12,000-square-foot, climate-controlled warehouse will serve as a storage space for Health PEI's pandemic readiness supplies. That will include personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks, as well as wipes, sanitizers, syringes and bedding.
"[This will] help P.E.I. co-ordinate timely and effective pandemic responses now and in the future," said federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna in a news release.
"By building now, we're supporting the local economy and creating good jobs at a time when we need it most."
Some of the space will be used by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for office furnishings.
The federal government is contributing $2.4 million or 80 per cent of the cost of the project while the province is giving $600,000.
It will be at the province's Brackley transportation depot site, north of Charlottetown.
With files from John Robertson
