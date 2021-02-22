Federal government to fund 12,000-square-foot PPE warehouse in P.E.I.

P.E.I. is getting a new warehouse that will in part ensure the province is better prepared for the next pandemic.

The 12,000-square-foot, climate-controlled warehouse will serve as a storage space for Health PEI's pandemic readiness supplies. That will include personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks, as well as wipes, sanitizers, syringes and bedding.

"[This will] help P.E.I. co-ordinate timely and effective pandemic responses now and in the future," said federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna in a news release.

"By building now, we're supporting the local economy and creating good jobs at a time when we need it most."

Some of the space will be used by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for office furnishings.

The federal government is contributing $2.4 million or 80 per cent of the cost of the project while the province is giving $600,000.

It will be at the province's Brackley transportation depot site, north of Charlottetown.

More from CBC P.E.I.