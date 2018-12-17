Skip to Main Content
Pownal fire forces woman into emergency lodging
New

Pownal fire forces woman into emergency lodging

A woman's house was extensively damaged by a fire in Pownal, just southeast of Charlottetown, on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

No one injured

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The Red Cross has found a place for the woman to stay. (Pat Martel/CBC)

A woman's house was extensively damaged by a fire in Pownal, just southeast of Charlottetown, on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging for the woman, and promised further help with food and clothing if needed.

No one was injured in the fire.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|