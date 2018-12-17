New
Pownal fire forces woman into emergency lodging
A woman's house was extensively damaged by a fire in Pownal, just southeast of Charlottetown, on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
No one injured
Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging for the woman, and promised further help with food and clothing if needed.
No one was injured in the fire.