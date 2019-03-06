Power tools lost, then found, thanks to Good Samaritan

A local carpenter has his power tools back after they fell out of his truck, following the efforts of two strangers to help him recover them, say P.E.I. RCMP.

RCMP Const. Jamie Parsons said the man forgot to close the tailgate on his truck after picking up his granddaughter at the local rink. When he pulled away from the red light at the corner of Stratford Road and the Trans-Canada Highway, the tub containing the tools slid out onto the road.

Parsons said a motorist following him saw what happened.

"An individual actually followed the owner into town and waved him down some distance away and said something fell out of your truck back there," said Parsons.

RETWEET and SHARE - HELP US FIND THE OWNER: We had a large amount of power tools turned into the Stratford Detachment this evening that were found on the TCH in Stratford. If they are yours or you know who the owner may be call the Stratford RCMP 902-368-9300. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/ZdN0SApP3b">pic.twitter.com/ZdN0SApP3b</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

"Unfortunately when he returned they were nowhere to be found."

But that wasn't the only person who stepped up to help. Another motorist picked up the bin containing the tools and delivered it to the local RCMP detachment.

RCMP tweeted out the discovery in the hopes of finding the owner. It was retweeted 65 times, and the owner heard the news and recovered his tools.

OWNER OF THE TOOLS HAS BEEN FOUND. A Big Thank You to all who helped us spread the message here on Twitter, the tools were the mans livelihood..... He is very grateful. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThePowerOfSocialMedia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThePowerOfSocialMedia</a> Cst. Parsons <a href="https://twitter.com/LouiseMartinCBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LouiseMartinCBC</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Parsons said the man was very grateful. Not only were the tools essential to his work, some of them had sentimental value, having been passed down to him by his father and other relatives.

