Power restored to more than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers in West Prince
Outage caused by a vehicle hitting an electrical pole, say RCMP
More than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. were without power for close to five hours on Wednesday evening.
Most customers west of Portage were affected.
West Prince RCMP have confirmed the outage was the result of a vehicle hitting a power pole. Police said it was a minor collision and no one was injured.
Power was restored at about 9 p.m.