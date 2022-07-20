Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·Updated

Power restored to more than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers in West Prince

More than 7,000 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. were without power for close to five hours on Wednesday evening.

Outage caused by a vehicle hitting an electrical pole, say RCMP

CBC News ·
The Maritime Electric power outage affected most of West Prince. (Maritime Electric)

More than 7,200 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I. were without power for close to five hours on Wednesday evening.

Most customers west of Portage were affected.

West Prince RCMP have confirmed the outage was the result of a vehicle hitting a power pole. Police said it was a minor collision and no one was injured.

Power was restored at about 9 p.m. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and clarifications

now