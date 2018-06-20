Power of Produce aims to bring farmers closer to urban kids

The Charlottetown Farmers Market is launching a program this summer to teach its younger customers about local food and healthy eating.

"What it means to eat local, how to grow food, eating healthy, supporting local farmers, and we'll be doing this through organizing activities every Saturday," said market manager Bernie Plourde.

Plourde got the idea for the Power of Produce program from a market in the U.S. It is aimed at children aged five to 12, and will feature different programs every week.

Planting seeds in egg cartons.

Scavenger hunt.

Taste testing.

Chef shopping.

The chef shopping activity will include following a chef around the market, picking out ingredients, cooking them up, and eating the final result.

"I hope they take away some knowledge in how to eat healthier, having a healthier diet, reconnect with our farmers," said Plourde.

The idea is to have youth reconnect with farmers, says Plourde. (John Robertson/CBC)

"We are a majority rural province, [the idea is] to have the youth reconnect with our farmers to see who they are, what they do, why they do it, and hopefully maybe parents will as well through their kids."

The market begins its Wednesday openings for the summer season this week, and the Power of Produce program begins July 7.

