Hundreds on P.E.I. still left without power

Maritime Electric crews are still working to restore electricity to hundreds of customers on P.E.I. Monday morning following a windstorm Thursday.

The storm brought high winds and wet, heavy snow that devastated power lines and poles. In addition, problems with the underwater cable that connects the grid to New Brunswick cut off the flow of electricity from the mainland.

About 80,000 customers were without power on Thursday as a storm hit P.E.I.

As of early Sunday evening, more than 1,400 customers were still without power, mostly in western P.E.I., and by Monday at 7 a.m. that was down to about 750.

Based on current Operations assessment, the majority of customers will be on by midnight but there will be outages in the Alberton and O’Leary areas into Monday. This area was the hardest hit with the most damage during this storm. Our Contact Centre is open at 1-800-670-1012. —@MECLPEI

Crews continue to work on getting customers in the Alberton and O'Leary areas, which were hit the hardest during the storm, back online

The long days put in by crews to restore power and replace devastated power lines and poles has not gone unnoticed by Islanders.

Some have been offering baked goods and coffee to crews to show their appreciation as they wait for power to be restored.

Several community dinners have also been held across the Island as a way to say thank you to crews.

