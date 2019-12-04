Power out on section of North Shore

The power was out at 6:00 a.m. for about 2,000 Maritime Electric customers on P.E.I.'s North Shore.

The outage is affecting the area around Tracadie Bay, east to Lakeside, and south to Auburn and Glenfinnan.

Maritime Electric said crews were working on the problem. Several hundred customers have had electricity restored since 6 a.m.

Company spokeswoman Kim Griffin said the problem is a broken pole on the Fort Augustus Road. Griffin said she is trying to get an estimated repair time from the crew on site.

