Crews working to restore power treated to free lunch

It's the fourth day without power for hundreds of Islanders on P.E.I. And also the fourth day for dozens of Maritime Electric crews working around the clock to get power restored.

As of late Sunday morning, more than 1,800 customers were still without power.

Crews are working on smaller jobs in outlying communities who are without power.

But their efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

Bonnie Gaudet, owner of Our Family Traditions Restaurant in Tignish, gave 10 free meals to workers who stopped in for a break on Saturday.

'Working really hard'

"They're working really hard and I know people's been giving them coffee and other things and this is our way of giving it to them. They just got a surprise. They just walked in and we gave it because we wanted to," she said.

(Krista Newman/Facebook)

"They're helping our community and we try to to help our community whenever we can and this is a way that we can help them a little bit."

About 80,000 customers were without power on Thursday as a storm hit P.E.I. with heavy snow and wind.

Krista Newman said her husband Cory, a power line technician with Maritime Electric in western P.E.I., has been working 16-hour days ever since.

"There's been people stopping and giving them baked good and Timbits and other things to keep them fed throughout the day as they work these long days," she said.

Crews continue efforts at 6 am today with 45 crews, including off-Island assistance from Fortis Ontario, Emera Utility, K&M Utility Line and NB Power to help us restore power to our customers. Our Contact Centre remains open at 1-800-670-1012 if you need to speak with us. —@MECLPEI

Some of the warming stations that were set up in various communities on Thursday were still open Sunday.

Workers at the Belfast Rec Centre and Tignish Fire Hall said most people who are still without power are using generators or have found a place to stay, though a few have gone in for water and and to charge their phones.

More P.E.I. news