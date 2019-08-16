Power out in some Charlottetown neighbourhoods

Maritime Electric, P.E.I.'s main electrical utility, is reporting more than 1,200 power outages.

The bulk of those customers, more than 1,000, are in Charlottetown. There are also some out in the Winsloe area.

See full list of cancellations on Storm Centre.

Call in your cancellation to 1-877-236-9350.

The power outages come as a major storm is starting to brew on the Island. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning. Maritime Electric reports the outages are due to trees on the lines, and said a crew is on the way.

At 10 a.m., winds at Charlottetown Airport were gusting close to 50 km/h. Gusts of up to 90 are expected in the afternoon.

The Public Schools Branch has cancelled after-school activities.

Ferries to Nova Scotia have been cancelled until further notice. Restrictions on traffic have been in place on Confederation Bridge since just before 9 a.m. Bridge officials said earlier that the wind could keep restrictions on the bridge until 6 p.m.

