Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

Accident near Union Road cuts power to thousands in southeastern P.E.I.

A motor vehicle accident took out power to much of southeastern Prince Edward Island late Monday afternoon. Maritime Electric said in a tweet that it might not be restored until 10 p.m.

Maritime Electric says crews have been dispatched to the area

CBC News ·
Map showing locations where power is out on P.E.I.
A late-afternoon power outage affected much of southeastern Prince Edward Island on Monday. (Maritime Electric map)

A motor vehicle accident on Route 22 at Union Road took out power to much of southeastern Prince Edward Island late Monday afternoon. 

The outage was affecting Montague, Belfast, Eldon, Murray River, Victoria Cross, Point Prim and surrounding areas, according to a tweet from Maritime Electric at 5:21 p.m. 

Just after 6 p.m., the RCMP posted a tweet warning drivers to expect delays because "debris is blocking the road near Union Road on Route 22." The same account later posted that the road had been re-opened. 

A second Maritime Electric tweet just after 7:30 p.m. said crews were on site of the accident and working to restore power.

"The current estimated time of restoration is approximately 10 p.m.," the utility said. 

At one point, Maritime Electric's outage map showed more than 6,300 customers without power. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now