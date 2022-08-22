A motor vehicle accident on Route 22 at Union Road took out power to much of southeastern Prince Edward Island late Monday afternoon.

The outage was affecting Montague, Belfast, Eldon, Murray River, Victoria Cross, Point Prim and surrounding areas, according to a tweet from Maritime Electric at 5:21 p.m.

Just after 6 p.m., the RCMP posted a tweet warning drivers to expect delays because "debris is blocking the road near Union Road on Route 22." The same account later posted that the road had been re-opened.

A second Maritime Electric tweet just after 7:30 p.m. said crews were on site of the accident and working to restore power.

"The current estimated time of restoration is approximately 10 p.m.," the utility said.

At one point, Maritime Electric's outage map showed more than 6,300 customers without power.