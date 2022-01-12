Traffic lights go out at Charlottetown intersection where that was never supposed to happen

A power outage at a Charlottetown intersection is raising questions for P.E.I. transport officials.

In November 2020, the province opened Canada's first displaced left turn where St. Peters Road and the bypass intersect. Officials said power outages would not be an issue because the traffic lights have a six-hour battery backup.

"In theory when the power goes out that will kick in and run the system for up to six hours," said Stephen Yeo, chief engineer at P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation. "That gives us time to go out to the Brackley office and get the generator plugged in and operational."

However, that wasn't the case on Tuesday when power went out at the intersection for three hours, due to a five-hour power outage in several parts of Charlottetown.

"I was coming into the intersection and noticed that the lights were completely out, it was in darkness. I could see the traffic and the taillights as they had come under the overpass, kind of really slowing down. I opted to avoid it and went around it," Charlottetown resident Jackie McKinnon said.

McKinnon said she stopped by a nearby convenience store to take pictures of the intersection as traffic moved on. Fortunately, there were no accidents.

"I think everyone, like myself, was overly cautious, but with such a large intersection it provides opportunity for potential danger situations," she said.

"Hopefully it can be looked into by the engineer, so that it won't happen again."

It's the last time she will approach the intersection during a power outage, McKinnon said.

"I will probably choose other routes and just avoid it."

Power fluctuation caused traffic light failure

Yeo said as the power at the St. Peters Road intersection went out and back on several times, it caused problems for the traffic lights' system.

"Everything went dark at that time because of the power fluctuation. It [switched] to the battery backup and regular power four or five times. That was the issue why the battery backup didn't work."

If you come to a signal lights intersection and there's no traffic lights operational it does become a four-way stop and proceed with caution. — Stephen Yeo

A generator was brought to kick-start power at the intersection, but it failed. A second generator was brought in at 9 p.m. which worked, Yeo said.

It leaves questions as to why it happened, and how it can be prevented, Yeo said.

"In theory, that shouldn't have happened. We're looking into talking with the company that supplies the controller box for us, and how we can prevent this from happening again," he said.

"We want to make sure it's operational at all times."

Yeo said in situations where there is a power outage at the lights, drivers need to follow the rules of a four-way stop, and navigate cautiously.

"We don't like to put drivers in that situation, but if you come to a signal lights intersection and there's no traffic lights operational it does become a four-way stop and proceed with caution."

There have been rumours of several outages at the intersection in previous months, however, Yeo said those were only "system failures" and not power outages.

"There's been some technical issues there but we've got them repaired," he said.