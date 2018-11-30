Food may be spoiled after power outages, health officials warn

The prolonged power outage on P.E.I. this week has health officials warning Islanders that food in their homes may not have survived the recent storm.

Power was out for several hours for many Islanders all day Thursday and into Friday.

"There's definitely reason to be concerned," said Ryan Neale, manager at the P.E.I. Environmental Health Office.

'Danger zone' in just 4 hours

Neale said he has been getting calls from restaurants and the general public wondering what from their fridges and freezers is still safe to serve and eat.

The danger zone, said Neale, is when meat and dairy products have been above 4 degrees Celsius for more than two hours (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"What both food premise operators and the public need to be aware of is that disease-causing bacteria can multiply rapidly in food if that food is held in what we call the danger zone."

That "danger zone" is when meat and dairy get above 4 C.​​

We have to make sure things are safe to eat. — Denise Villard

Neale said a refrigerator that's lost power but has stayed closed will generally keep food below that temperature for around four hours.

A full freezer can remain cold enough for up to two days without power, but after that, Neale says be wary.

"If there has been refrigerated or thawed food that's been held in that danger zone for up to two hours or longer, that food really needs to be discarded."

Not taking chances

Milk and yogurt are usually staples on the menu at Stepping Stones Early Years Centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., but the kids were sticking to water on Friday because after 24 hours with no power, the staff tossed out all the dairy in the fridge.

Ryan Neale said the P.E.I. Environmental Health Office receives more calls about food concerns when there's been a prolonged power outage. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"I thought you know, it's not worth the risk," said Denise Villard, the centre's director​. "We have to make sure things are safe to eat."

Because the centre has to do temperature checks for inspection reasons, Villard said staff knew the guidelines.

The environmental health office encourages restaurants and grocery stores to have generators to keep their appliances running and their food safe to eat.

Should have fridge thermometer

All Islanders should have working thermometers, Neale said, so they can accurately monitor the temperature of fridges and freezers.

But he knows in the middle of a storm and power blackout, that's not always top of mind for concerned residents.

"We generally encounter a lot of indecision from people that call, cause they're not quite sure what the temperature of the food is or if it stayed at a cool temperature," Neale said.

"So our guidance to those people is, when in doubt, throw it out. You never want to take a chance with a food-borne illness."

More P.E.I. news