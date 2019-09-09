Some P.E.I. power outages from Dorian will take days to restore

Maritime Electric, P.E.I.'s main power utility, is still trying to assess the full extent of the damage from post-tropical storm Dorian, which swept over the Island during the weekend.

At 6:30 a.m. the Maritime Electric web site was reporting almost 22,000 customers without power. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to almost 65,000.

Public schools are closed Monday and government offices are delaying opening.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin said the company had a look at the damage from the air Sunday and it was worse than expected.

"We had a helicopter patrolling yesterday. The plan was to do the whole Island," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"We were up for approximately five hours. We were only able to do parts of the Island because we found so much damage."

Downed trees were blocking roads in addition to taking out power lines. (Paul Legere/Radio-Canada)

Some of that damage was in areas so remote that crews will have to do some cutting to even get access to the site. Griffin said it could be Wednesday before the utility can start to work on smaller outages.

Summerside Electric is reporting it's been able to repair the circuits that feed the city's power, but about 15 per cent of the utility's 7,000 customers do not have power. Officials says it could be a few days before the remaining thousand or so customers' power is restored.

Damage from Dorian was widespread.

There were heavy rains, with 90 millimetres in Summerside and 50 millimetres in Charlottetown.

Islanders will have a couple of days of fine weather for the cleanup. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"There were pockets of higher amounts than that, but what was really impressive was across the Island winds were in excess of 90 km/h. The highest one that I saw was at North Cape at 122 km/h," said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Simpkin said the weather should be good for cleaning up the next couple of days.

