Crews working to restore power to central P.E.I. amid outages

There are still over 3,500 Maritime Electric customers without power in central P.E.I. as of 9:21 p.m. AT, according to the utility's online outage map.

The outages around the Charlottetown area began just before 6 p.m. and reached over 5,500 customers at their peak.

The utility says crews are working to solve the problem.

Charlottetown police said they've had reports of one transformer explosion and a vehicle collision at the intersection of the bypass and St. Peters Road, where traffic lights were impacted by the outage.

Crews are working to restore power to customers by approximately 10:00 pm tonight. During this time there may be interruptions in power as we work to restore power to all customers. If you need us, please call 1-800-670-1012. —@MECLPEI

Maritime Electric said it hopes to have power restored by 10 p.m.

The current temperature in Charlottetown is –17 C but it feels like –25, according to Environment Canada.