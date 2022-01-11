Crews working to restore power to central P.E.I. amid outages
Maritime Electric says it hopes to have power restored by 10 p.m.
There are still over 3,500 Maritime Electric customers without power in central P.E.I. as of 9:21 p.m. AT, according to the utility's online outage map.
The outages around the Charlottetown area began just before 6 p.m. and reached over 5,500 customers at their peak.
The utility says crews are working to solve the problem.
Charlottetown police said they've had reports of one transformer explosion and a vehicle collision at the intersection of the bypass and St. Peters Road, where traffic lights were impacted by the outage.
Crews are working to restore power to customers by approximately 10:00 pm tonight. During this time there may be interruptions in power as we work to restore power to all customers. If you need us, please call 1-800-670-1012.—@MECLPEI
Maritime Electric said it hopes to have power restored by 10 p.m.
The current temperature in Charlottetown is –17 C but it feels like –25, according to Environment Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?