Skip to Main Content
With no power, Islanders get creative with morning coffee

With no power, Islanders get creative with morning coffee

Most of Charlottetown was without power before 8 a.m., and that that meant coffee drinkers had to get creative to get their caffeine fix.

One coffee lover ground the beans with her meat tenderizer

CBC News ·
There were long lineups at coffee shops in Charlottetown, like this Tim Horton's on University Avenue after the power came back on. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The power went out at a bad time for many Islanders Thursday morning — before they could make their first pot of coffee.

Most of Charlottetown — including coffee shops — was without power before 8 a.m., and that meant coffee drinkers had to get creative to get their caffeine fix.

Desperate times called for desperate measures for Christina MacLeod. She said she used her camp stove outside to boil water and ground the beans with a meat tenderizer.

Christine Manley said with a gas stove, however, she's never without her favourite cup.

Necessity was the mother of invention for Stuart Neatby, who rigged up a "camp stove" on his powerless stove with a mini propane container and espresso maker.

You could buy a coffee later in the morning when the power came back on — if you didn't mind waiting in the long lineups. 

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories