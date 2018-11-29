With no power, Islanders get creative with morning coffee

The power went out at a bad time for many Islanders Thursday morning — before they could make their first pot of coffee.

Most of Charlottetown — including coffee shops — was without power before 8 a.m., and that meant coffee drinkers had to get creative to get their caffeine fix.

Desperate times called for desperate measures for Christina MacLeod. She said she used her camp stove outside to boil water and ground the beans with a meat tenderizer.

As you can imagine, with 46,000 outages on PEI this morning people are desperate for coffee. So, for the love of Islanders, please let us know if hot coffee is available near you. <a href="https://t.co/sFOv0IqEmM">https://t.co/sFOv0IqEmM</a> —@CBCPEI

Christine Manley said with a gas stove, however, she's never without her favourite cup.

Necessity was the mother of invention for Stuart Neatby, who rigged up a "camp stove" on his powerless stove with a mini propane container and espresso maker.

Yup. Camp stove FTW. <a href="https://t.co/BYYrf62e4F">pic.twitter.com/BYYrf62e4F</a> —@stu_neatby Coffee on hand always with a gas stove! <a href="https://t.co/ixoOQJYjTF">pic.twitter.com/ixoOQJYjTF</a> —@cgmanley

You could buy a coffee later in the morning when the power came back on — if you didn't mind waiting in the long lineups.

Holy chaos at Tim Hortons St Peters!! 😳😳😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nocoffee?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nocoffee</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Charlottetown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Charlottetown</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TimHortons?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimHortons</a> <a href="https://t.co/sfNLuwFiZb">pic.twitter.com/sfNLuwFiZb</a> —@GinFit4u Tim Hortons on Grafton Street has power but expect delays <a href="https://t.co/KAIg0nSRlu">pic.twitter.com/KAIg0nSRlu</a> —@anndwa At what point do we declare a state of emergency and request the feds deploy the army with emergency coffee? And entertainment. We bored. We so bored. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEStorm</a> —@JDan_PEI

