Power restored after Charlottetown outage

The power was out for about an hour for close to 2,000 Maritime Electric customers in Charlottetown early Wednesday afternoon.

The power went out shortly after 1 p.m. The Maritime Electric outage map showed around 1,985 customers without power, with outages in an area from Winsloe to Charlottetown Airport and south to the harbour.

A Maritime Electric spokesperson told CBC News crews patrolled the area but could not find any issues.

The grid was re-energized a little after 2 p.m., and power came back for customers without any reported problems.

