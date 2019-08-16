Power restored after Charlottetown outage
The power was out for about an hour for close to 2,000 Maritime Electric customers in Charlottetown early Wednesday afternoon.
Investigating crew could not find cause
The power was out for about an hour for close to 2,000 Maritime Electric customers in Charlottetown early Wednesday afternoon.
The power went out shortly after 1 p.m. The Maritime Electric outage map showed around 1,985 customers without power, with outages in an area from Winsloe to Charlottetown Airport and south to the harbour.
A Maritime Electric spokesperson told CBC News crews patrolled the area but could not find any issues.
The grid was re-energized a little after 2 p.m., and power came back for customers without any reported problems.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?