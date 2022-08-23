Power restored after accident in Eastern P.E.I.
Electricity is back on in Eastern P.E.I. after a motor vehicle accident Monday knocked out power to more than 6,000 Maritime Electric customers.
More than 6,000 Maritime Electric customers without power at one point
Electricity is back on in Eastern P.E.I. after a motor vehicle accident Monday knocked out power to more than 6,000 Maritime Electric customers.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 22 near the Union Road.
Power was out in Montague, Belfast, Murray River, Gaspereaux, Point Prim and surrounding areas.
Most of the customers had power restored Monday night. The remainder, about 400, had their power back on early Tuesday morning.
Just after 6 p.m. Monday, the RCMP posted a tweet warning drivers to expect delays because "debris is blocking the road near Union Road on Route 22." The same account later posted that the road had been re-opened.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?