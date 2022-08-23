Power restored after accident in Eastern P.E.I.

Electricity is back on in Eastern P.E.I. after a motor vehicle accident Monday knocked out power to more than 6,000 Maritime Electric customers.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Route 22 near the Union Road.

Power was out in Montague, Belfast, Murray River, Gaspereaux, Point Prim and surrounding areas.

Most of the customers had power restored Monday night. The remainder, about 400, had their power back on early Tuesday morning.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, the RCMP posted a tweet warning drivers to expect delays because "debris is blocking the road near Union Road on Route 22." The same account later posted that the road had been re-opened.