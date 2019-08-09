Power out in much of eastern P.E.I.
Maritime Electric is reporting power outages for more than 13,000 customers in eastern P.E.I. Thursday afternoon.
Tree on line, says Maritime Electric
Maritime Electric is reporting power outages for more than 11,500 customers in eastern P.E.I., as of 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The outages run along the North Shore starting at Dalvay and all the way to East Point, wrapping around the eastern end of the Island to Point Prim.
Maritime Electric tweeted at about 1 p.m. that there is a tree on the line and crews are out to make repairs. Winds are strong on P.E.I. Thursday, with gusts in Charlottetown as high as 55 km/h.
Some customers are reporting power has been out since about noon.
Confederation Bridge has a wind advisory in effect, saying traffic restrictions are possible up until 8 p.m.
P.E.I. National Park is reporting dangerous surf conditions.
