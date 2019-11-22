Planned power outage Friday afternoon for some P.E.I. communities
Several communities in central P.E.I. will experience a planned power outage Friday afternoon, starting at 4:15. The outage is expected to last an hour.
Outage is expected to last an hour
Several communities in East Prince and central P.E.I. will experience a planned power outage Friday afternoon, starting at 4:15, Maritime Electric said in a release. The outage is expected to last an hour.
The communities are: Albany, Borden-Carleton, Kinkora, Victoria, Crapaud and the surrounding areas of those communities.
A notice from Maritime Electric said the outage is required in order for crews to safely make repairs.
