2nd major P.E.I. power outage repaired

For the second time in less than 24 hours Prince Edward Islanders had to deal with a major power outage Friday.

Shortly before noon Friday the power went out for 7,700 Maritime Electric customers. Many of those were in Charlottetown, with outages in southeastern P.E.I. and parts of Queens County as well.

There were contradictory reports about how many customers lost power in the outage, but it could have been as high as 32,000. At 1:15 p.m., Maritime Electric's website was reporting the power restored to all but three customers.

Late Thursday night the eastern half of the Island blacked out when a cable blew at the West Royalty substation. The power was out in Charlottetown about 90 minutes.

Maritime Electric said it is still working on repairs at the West Royalty substation, but couldn't confirm if Friday's outage was related.

More P.E.I. news