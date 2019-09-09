'It's slow going': 73 crews out restoring power on P.E.I.

Maritime Electric hit an important milestone Tuesday in the work to restore electricity to customers, but there is still a lot of work to do.

"It's slow going," said Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin.

"It's long days for our customers."

At 6:43 a.m. the utility was reporting 10,888 customers without power on its outage map.

The main transmission line was fully energized tip to tip Tuesday, an important step in getting the power back on for everyone.

There will be 73 crews working to restore power Wednesday, with 18 of those focused just on cutting trees. The province is supplying some crews forestry workers who will be briefed in the morning on how they will be able to help.

Despite the training on working in proximity to power lines, Maritime Electric crews will be keeping a close eye on them.

"We don't leave them alone," said Griffin.

"We make sure it's our number one priority to keep everybody safe: our crews, our visitors here helping us, as well as making sure that our customers are safe as well."

About 250 Summerside Electric customers also have no power.

All schools will be open on P.E.I. Wednesday. They were closed Monday, and a few remained closed Tuesday.

Some provincial offices in western P.E.I. are closed until 10:30 am with an update at 9:30 am.

Maritime Electric has said some individual outages could be into the weekend before all power is restored.

