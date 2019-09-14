Wait for power restoration approaches a week for some P.E.I. residents

Some P.E.I. residents are slipping into a seventh day without power.

There are more crews on P.E.I. today to help Maritime Electric with power outages a week after post-tropical storm Dorian hit the Island.

Maritime Electric made headway Friday, restoring power for many pockets. But, according to the outage map on the utility's website 1,610 customers remained without power late Saturday morning.

There is one pocket with over 100 customers without power in Long River.

Spokesperson Kim Griffin said six crews arrived from Newfoundland Power Saturday morning to help out and 75 crews headed out at 7 a.m. to aid power restoration efforts.

"We still have some pockets of customers that we're focusing on, both primarily in east and western P.E.I. Central is making some progress and has some smaller outages," she said.

Individual outages

Crews are being sent from the central region to the west and eastern regions of the Island, Griffin said.

"We do have many many individual outages that the crews will be focusing on," Griffin said.

However, she expects individual outages won't be restored until Sunday evening.

"It is slow going," Griffin said. "We have 75 crews but some of these [outages] we haven't assessed yet, so when we get there were not sure of the damage or how long the repair work will take," Griffin said.

Griffin said the utility is keeping a close eye on weather and potential high winds over the next few days.

"There certainly are a lot of weakened trees around the system," she said.

With some Islanders facing their seventh day without power Griffin said she knows it is a difficult time.

"We do want to applaud our neighbours across the province who have been reaching out to customers because they don't have their power restored yet. We do feel very bad about this and our crews are continuing to try and work to get the power back on as soon as possible."

Scam circulating

Griffin cautions Islanders about a phone and text scam that is circulating.

She said customers are being contacted by someone claiming to be Maritime Electric and threatening to disconnect if they don't deliver immediate payment.

Griffin said if people are contacted to let Maritime Electric and the RCMP know about it.

