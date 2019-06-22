Power restored to parts of Charlottetown Saturday afternoon
Just over 2,000 customers lost power around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, but the outage was resolved by 1:30 p.m.
More than 2,000 customers were without power for about 45 minutes
About 2,000 customers lost power in Charlottetown around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The outage was restored by 1:30 p.m., according to Maritime Electric.
Power was out along Kent, Fitzroy, Hillsborough, Euston, Upper Prince, Grafton, Richmond, Edward, Cumberland, Weymouth and Esher Streets, according to the Maritime Electric website.
University Avenue, Walton Avenue, Victory Avenue and Longworth Avenue were also out of power, as well as Old King Square, Hillsborough and Champion Court.
There's no word yet on the cause of the outage.
More P.E.I. news
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.