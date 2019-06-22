Skip to Main Content
Power restored to parts of Charlottetown Saturday afternoon
PEI

Power restored to parts of Charlottetown Saturday afternoon

Just over 2,000 customers lost power around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, but the outage was resolved by 1:30 p.m.

More than 2,000 customers were without power for about 45 minutes

CBC News ·
A Maritime Electric crew was dispatched to assess a power outage in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon, Maritime Electric officials say. (CBC)

About 2,000 customers lost power in Charlottetown around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The outage was restored by 1:30 p.m., according to Maritime Electric.  

Power was out along Kent, Fitzroy, Hillsborough, Euston, Upper Prince, Grafton, Richmond, Edward, Cumberland, Weymouth and Esher Streets, according to the Maritime Electric website.

University Avenue, Walton Avenue, Victory Avenue and Longworth Avenue were also out of power, as well as Old King Square, Hillsborough and Champion Court. 

There's no word yet on the cause of the outage.

More P.E.I. news

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.