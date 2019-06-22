Power restored to parts of Charlottetown Saturday afternoon

About 2,000 customers lost power in Charlottetown around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. The outage was restored by 1:30 p.m., according to Maritime Electric.

Power was out along Kent, Fitzroy, Hillsborough, Euston, Upper Prince, Grafton, Richmond, Edward, Cumberland, Weymouth and Esher Streets, according to the Maritime Electric website.

University Avenue, Walton Avenue, Victory Avenue and Longworth Avenue were also out of power, as well as Old King Square, Hillsborough and Champion Court.

There's no word yet on the cause of the outage.

