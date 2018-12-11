Investigation launched into Island-wide blackout

NB Power is doing an internal outage investigation after electricity was completely cut off from New Brunswick to all of P.E.I. on Nov. 29 for seven hours.

Power being sent from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia was also compromised in the outage.

At the height of the blackout there were 87,000 customers without electricity on the Island, including those using Summerside's electric utility.

NB Power said it will share its findings with the Northeast Power Coordinating Council, or NPCC, a not-for-profit corporation responsible for promoting and enhancing the reliability of the power system in northeastern North America.

The NPCC investigates all major outage events.

