3 generator fires reported as Islanders seek alternate power sources

RCMP and fire officials are reminding Islanders to use caution when finding alternate sources of power as outages continue across P.E.I.

Sgt. Leanne Butler said RCMP received three calls Thursday afternoon about generators that caught fire in Queens County.

"We're asking people who are using generators for power ... to make sure your generator is safe," Butler said.

Charlottetown fire inspector Winston Bryan said it's important to place generators far enough outside that fumes don't blow back inside the house.

Let generator cool down before refuelling

He also said to make sure the generator has cooled down before refuelling.

RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler is asking Islanders to be careful when using alternate sources of power. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

If it's the first time using the generator this season, Bryan recommends getting it serviced and testing it to make sure it is working properly.

"Let it run before you use it in a situation that may put you in harm's way," he said.

Check batteries in detectors

Bryan also stressed the importance of making sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly, and that the batteries are charged.

And if the power went out while you were using an appliance, such as a stove, be sure to turn it off in case you are not in the vicinity when the power comes back on.

