Here is the state of electricity outages on P.E.I. Monday morning

If your data or internet is limited, click here for the CBC Lite version of the P.E.I. site.

The power is out for a large majority of P.E.I. households on Monday morning 48 hours after Hurricane Fiona hit the province on Saturday.

Fiona hit P.E.I. in the early morning hours of Saturday, with heavy rain and winds over 170 km/h. There have been reports of widespread damage to property, but no serious injuries to people.

As of 10:30 a.m., power remained off to about 77,000 Maritime Electric customers — down from about 79,000 earlier in the morning. Power was restored to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Sunday.

Maritime Electric spokesperson Kim Griffin told Island Morning she could not give any estimates for when power might be restored fully.

"We just don't know," said Griffin.

"We are making progress. Two thousand customers doesn't sound like a lot for a restoration, but if you would have asked me 24 hours ago the crews weren't thinking they'd be able to even get that on."

Summerside Electric, serving P.E.I.'s second city, had restored power to the downtown, eastern areas and large sections of the north of town by Sunday night, and had made further progress by Monday morning.

The City of Summerside posted this map on its Facebook page. (City of Summerside)

In a Facebook post, the city said it still could not provide estimates on power restoration, and that fixing localized issues could take days..

Military to assist in cleanup

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have arrived to P.E.I. to assist with cleanup efforts as the majority of Islanders continues to be without power.

A drone picture showing damage to the Queen Charlotte Intermediate building in Charlottetown. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Premier Dennis King announced Sunday afternoon 100 military personnel were to arrive that evening and start assisting provincial crews by Monday morning after a request for assistance sent Saturday was approved by the federal government.

King said the government will be working on an urgent financial assistance package to help individuals and industries, and that the federal government has pledged to put together a plan with the finances required to get wharves rebuilt "as fast as possible."

In a release Monday morning, the province again urged Islanders not to venture out except in case of emergency.

"Stay home or close by as much as you can," the statement reads. "The best way to help crews and first responders is to stay off the roads as much as possible."

The province was expected to hold another briefing on Monday.

Internet and cellphone service

Cellular service and access to internet remained intermittent on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Bell Aliant told CBC News the majority of the company's wireless sites on P.E.I. were operational on either battery backup or generators.

Eastlink officials said the downed trees, poles and lines were creating challenges for crews.

And Rogers said in a statement teams were coming in from Ontario and Quebec to help.

Schools closed, hospitals relying on generators

Down pole. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Island schools will remain closed until at least Tuesday, with a further announcement set for that day.

King said at least six schools have received considerable damage, and the Department of Education is examining contingency plans.

Health P.E.I. confirmed Sunday afternoon power at Prince County Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital had been restored. The rest were open, but running on generators.

Power was also restored at the Irving Oil terminal in Charlottetown, which the premier said would allow gas to be distributed across the Island.