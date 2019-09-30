'Sorry to have missed you': Poverty activists turn tables on door-knocking politicians
But group won't be going door-to-door
An activist group on P.E.I. is using a classic political tactic to get its own message about poverty out to politicians knocking on doors during the federal election campaign.
The P.E.I. Working Group for a Livable Income has created door hangers for people to hang up when they're out to deliver a message to visiting candidates.
The door hangers say, "Eliminating poverty matters to voters who live here."
Group member Ann Wheatley said the goal is to draw attention to poverty issues, including housing, pharmacare and the universal basic income.
"This is a really typical strategy of politicians, of aspiring politicians, to leave information for people about themselves, about their party's policies," said Wheatley.
"We just thought it would be interesting, kind of fun, to reverse that, to actually give people a chance if they're not home to challenge their candidates a little bit to engage in that discussion."
The group won't be going around putting the door hangers on people's homes.
Anyone who wants a door hanger can get one by contacting the Voluntary Resource Centre or the Cooper Institute.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.