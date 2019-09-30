'Sorry to have missed you': Poverty activists turn tables on door-knocking politicians

An activist group on P.E.I. is using a classic political tactic to get its own message about poverty out to politicians knocking on doors during the federal election campaign.

The P.E.I. Working Group for a Livable Income has created door hangers for people to hang up when they're out to deliver a message to visiting candidates.

The door hangers say, "Eliminating poverty matters to voters who live here."

Group member Ann Wheatley said the goal is to draw attention to poverty issues, including housing, pharmacare and the universal basic income.

"This is a really typical strategy of politicians, of aspiring politicians, to leave information for people about themselves, about their party's policies," said Wheatley.

People can pick up door hangers at the Voluntary Resource Centre or the Cooper Institute, says Ann Wheatley. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"We just thought it would be interesting, kind of fun, to reverse that, to actually give people a chance if they're not home to challenge their candidates a little bit to engage in that discussion."

The group won't be going around putting the door hangers on people's homes.

Anyone who wants a door hanger can get one by contacting the Voluntary Resource Centre or the Cooper Institute.

