'Little studio that could': P.E.I. Potters Studio triples membership in 5 years

Wheels turn, clay splatters onto the floor and a kiln hums inside a cozy, three-room home in Charlottetown's Victoria Park.

The tiny house with white siding was once the cottage for the park's caretaker.

Now, it's locked with an electronic keypad. But members of the P.E.I. Potters Studio can get in anytime and use the space to go as far as the imagination takes.

Recently, the space has become crowded. For the first time in its nearly 30-year history, the non-profit group has stopped accepting new members.

'Little studio that could'

Co-founder Judy Cheverie said it just became too much for the small space.

"It wasn't feasible," she said.

"We've had to unfortunately reduce our membership, which is really sad. It's a really good thing though, because we're obviously the little studio that could. We've worked really hard at putting this outfit together."

Judy Cheverie, co-founder of the P.E.I. Potters Studio, spends two days a week at the studio and sells her product at the Charlottetown Farmer's Market. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

The group started with a few rented pottery wheels and a handful of friends 28 years ago.

"We were five ladies getting close to, well not close to retirement, but of that age," Cheverie said. "And it became this nice little fabulous studio."

The studio had about 20 members for decades until interest in the hobby exploded about five years. Membership has tripled to 60 with another 10 people on a waiting list.

"If you're on the list there is a chance you will get in," said Cheverie. "But it may take a while."

Jerika Ramsay sells the pots she creates but aims to keep the craft a hobby. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC )

The studio rents the property from the city. The group is self-sustaining and requires no government funding.

Lessons offered through the school year for both children and adults pay the electricity and heating bills. Once a year, the group sells products as a fundraiser.

Membership costs $250 a year.

Members, in addition to cleaning up after themselves, are expected to take good care of the equipment and load and unload the kiln. Everyone pitches in, and no one is paid, except a janitor.

"We will keep costs low because I personally believe everybody has the right to learn something, and not everybody has a lot of money," said Cheverie.

"Certainly if this was a thousand dollars a year, I wouldn't be here and neither would a lot of people. But I know in other cities, in other places, [they say], 'Oh, we pay that for a week, or a class.'"

Olivia McDonald has made a career out of the craft and sells her products in shops around the Island. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

Along with teaching the craft, the studio is also helping members go on to sell their wares. For member Alicia Snair, the studio offers the only affordable avenue to be a part-time potter.

"I don't have the kind of money to start a studio myself," said Snair.

"If this didn't exist, I literally wouldn't be able to do pottery."

Snair sells the pots she creates under the name Alicia Kate Pottery.

Some members, such as Olivia McDonald, have even gone on to make it a career. She said part of the growing interest in pottery comes from a desire for local, sustainable goods.

"Locally made is a huge thing these days," McDonald said.

"Everyone wants to know where their things are coming from, and also the no-waste movement. Ceramics is going to last forever, and you can use it for everything, so I think that's a huge part of it."

