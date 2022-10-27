P.E.I. potter overwhelmed by support after fire destroyed his studio 

Robert McMillan wasn't sure a pottery workshop planned for this weekend would be able to go ahead, after a fire in Stratford, P.E.I. destroyed his pottery studio, and all of his equipment on Oct. 17.

But the workshop is happening, thanks to the support he is receiving from friends and potters, both on Prince Edward Island and across North America.

"I'm still kind of in disbelief. However, I'm recovering from the shock of it, and I'm now feeling kind of empty, and wondering how I can refill the void," said McMillan.

"I lost everything completely. About $120,000 worth of equipment, my library that I've been collecting for 45 years. Tools, equipment, glaze materials."

"Financially, I'm doing okay, but I have no place to generate any revenue at this point. I don't know how else to put it, except I lost everything."

The fire on Oct. 17 destroyed Robert McMillan's pottery studio, including more than $120,000 in equipment. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

A friend from the pottery community started a fundraising campaign for McMillan, and other offers of help have been rolling in.

"My supplier in Richmond Hill, Tucker's Pottery, has donated a kiln. People have donated pottery wheels to him, and he's going to ship them out," McMillan said.

"People on the Island, potters that I've known for many years, are donating a wheel, or a kiln, or tools, or space to work, and it's just overwhelming."

"It's been really difficult in the sense that I'm so used to giving so much, and now I'm on the receiving end, and so I'm learning new things."

'We keep going'

McMillan said he's more concerned about some members of his pottery studio — younger potters who were apprentices.

"I am trying to help them to make their pottery for the Christmas season, and they've lost also a studio and a place of production," McMillan said.

"I'm turning my garage into a field hospital pottery to facilitate their ability to continue making pottery."

Elizabeth McMillan says she has also been overwhelmed at the response from the pottery community to help her son rebuild. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

McMillan said it was important to him that the weekend workshop go ahead, because of the participants who were coming, many from off-Island, but also for him.



"I felt that it was important that, if I could do this one thing, then it might give some kind of meaning to what happened, and that we don't just stop and quit, that we keep going," McMillan said.

"Potters are infamous for solving the problems that come our way."

Supportive community

Robert's mother, Elizabeth, was on P.E.I. in advance of the pottery workshop, and was at the studio when the fire broke out.

"The one thing that I got out is my apron, which is about 40 years old, because I was wearing it at the time, because I was working," said Elizabeth McMillan, who has her own pottery studio in Muskoka, Ontario.

"It's very hard, very hard to let go of this huge dream of Robert's."

I think it's what makes this community very special — that everybody cares, and they pull together. —Elizabeth McMillan

Elizabeth McMillan has also been overwhelmed at the response from the pottery community.

"This is amazing. I've just watched one person after another step up to the plate and say, 'we'll fire these,' 'we've got clays,' she said.

"I think it's what makes this community very special — that everybody cares, and they pull together."

'Potters are super fantastic about helping each other,' says Britt. (Nancy Russell/CBC )

Special guest potter John Britt from North Carolina said he is also excited that the workshop is going ahead.

"Potters are super fantastic about helping each other. We're used to having kilns fail, and there's a lot of problems in pottery, and so everybody just rallies behind each other," Britt said.

"The Craft Council, and all these people are rallying behind him. So I'm just a tiny part, but I'm going to do my best."