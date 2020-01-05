Overnight parking ban to be enforced in Charlottetown Sunday

The city of Charlottetown expects to be hauling snow Sunday and overnight parking restrictions will be in place.

"Restrictions will be enforced throughout the city at the discretion of Charlottetown Police Services," said a Facebook post. "Anyone parking on city streets tonight is taking a risk that they may be ticketed and/or towed."

To avoid being ticketed or towed, is it recommend residents not park on the streets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. or when there is an alert for snow clearing or de-icing, the city's website said.

On-street parking in Charlottetown is prohibited between those hours from Nov. 15-April 15 every year and rules are enforced as snow clearing and de-icing is required.

The forecast is the same for all counties across P.E.I., according to Environment Canada.

The Island can expect periods of snow this evening, up to about 2 centimetres before midnight with a 60 per cent chance of flurries afterward.

Winds are expected to be 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h Sunday night with some blowing snow. Winds are expected to diminish after midnight.

