More bad weather? Potato farmers will take a rain check
'Hopefully it's not déjà vu of last year'
Island potato farmers are hoping Tuesday's heavy rain isn't a sign of things to come.
About 2,800 hectares of potatoes were left in the ground last fall when rain and cold weather made it impossible to harvest them.
Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board, said this year growers have already dealt with a dry summer, post-tropical storm Dorian, a frost and now heavy rain.
"Hopefully it's not déjà vu of last year. It started to rain in the fall and really didn't stop until things froze up. We do not need anymore winds, rain or frost for the next month or so."
The Environment Canada forecast for Tuesday had 20 to 40 millimetres of rain falling during the day, and another 10 to 20 millimetres overnight.
Donald is hoping the ground will be able to absorb a lot of the moisture. He said if that's the case, producers will likely be looking at an average crop this year.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.