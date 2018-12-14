After tough season, potato farmers still stepping up to Feed a Family

The P.E.I. Potato Board is hopeful it will still meet its regular target of a 10-lb bag of potatoes for every turkey donated to CBC's Feed a Family campaign, despite a poor growing season and worse harvest.

This year's growing season started with a late spring, moved into a dry summer, and a finished with a harvest season that was cold, wet, and brought early snow. About eight per cent of the Island's potato crop could not be harvested.

That eight per cent represents the year's income for many farmers. P.E.I. Potato Board chair Jason Hayden said despite all the difficulties, farmers are answering the call for donations.

"Farmers are known for helping out when there's a need. They'll step up to the plate in any way they can," said Hayden.

"You still carry on. They'll be better years ahead."

In addition to potato donations, the board's processing committee is delivering a cheque for $600, and the board of directors another $800.

