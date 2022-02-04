Skip to Main Content
PEI·INFOGRAPHIC

Here's how many P.E.I. potatoes will be destroyed because the U.S. border is closed

The potatoes must be destroyed this winter.

Potatoes must be destroyed this winter

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
It's difficult to imagine what 300 million pounds of potatoes looks like. (Brooke Schreiber/CBC)

A dispute over potato wart has closed the U.S. border to P.E.I. potatoes.

The closure leaves Island farmers with an estimated 300 million pounds of potatoes that they cannot sell. Those potatoes will have to be destroyed this winter.

It's hard to picture just how many potatoes 300 million pounds is. CBC News has put together these examples to help.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kevin Yarr

Kevin Yarr is the early morning web journalist at CBC P.E.I. You can reach him at kevin.yarr@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now