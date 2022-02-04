Here's how many P.E.I. potatoes will be destroyed because the U.S. border is closed
The potatoes must be destroyed this winter.
A dispute over potato wart has closed the U.S. border to P.E.I. potatoes.
The closure leaves Island farmers with an estimated 300 million pounds of potatoes that they cannot sell. Those potatoes will have to be destroyed this winter.
It's hard to picture just how many potatoes 300 million pounds is. CBC News has put together these examples to help.
