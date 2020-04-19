4,500 more bags of potatoes, dairy products handed out on P.E.I.
Thousands more bags of potatoes, blocks of cheese and cartons of milk were given away on P.E.I. Saturday.
Island Producers Helping Islanders campaign moves to rural areas
Thousands more bags of potatoes, blocks of cheese and cartons of milk were given away on P.E.I. Saturday.
The Island Producers Helping Islanders campaign moved to the rural areas of Elmsdale, Brudenell and Hampshire, where 1,500 care packages were handed out free at each location.
The campaign, put on by the government of P.E.I., the P.E.I. Potato Board and Amalgamated Dairies Ltd., began April 11 in Charlottetown and Summerside.
Volunteers also delivered packages to seniors, food banks and others in the area, according to a potato board spokesperson.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.