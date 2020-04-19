4,500 more bags of potatoes, dairy products handed out on P.E.I.

Thousands more bags of potatoes, blocks of cheese and cartons of milk were given away on P.E.I. Saturday.

The Island Producers Helping Islanders campaign moved to the rural areas of Elmsdale, Brudenell and Hampshire, where 1,500 care packages were handed out free at each location.

The campaign, put on by the government of P.E.I., the P.E.I. Potato Board and Amalgamated Dairies Ltd., began April 11 in Charlottetown and Summerside.

Volunteers also delivered packages to seniors, food banks and others in the area, according to a potato board spokesperson.

