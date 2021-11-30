More details are out about how much money P.E.I. farmers will get after having to destroy or move their potatoes to other markets.

The province and federal government will share in paying a total of $40 million, which was announced in a news release Tuesday. The provincial government will provide up to $12.2 million and the federal government, up to $28 million.

According the news release, that translates to farmers getting up to 8.5 cents a pound to destroy their potatoes — compared to an estimated 18-20 cents for table potatoes before the border closure. In 2020, the export of table stock and processing potatoes to the U.S was worth about $103 million.

The border was closed to P.E.I. potatoes in November by order of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, following the discovery of potato wart in two Island fields. Wart was first discovered on the Island in 2000. A management plan was put in place in consultation with the American government, and until November that had kept the border open for 20 years.

Eleven weeks after the closure, there is still no date on when P.E.I. farms will be allowed to ship to the mainland United States— but there is hope that the Territory of Puerto Rico may be able to resume accepting Island-grown product soon.

'Mixed emotions'

Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board, said farmers are grateful for the assistance, but ultimately it's not what they want.

"It will certainly be a help, but received with mixed emotions," Donald said.

"Our farmers, they have a lot of pride in producing a crop, and this year they had an exceptional crop. And under the circumstances, having to face the decision to destroy some of those is just really sad and such a senseless waste."

Under this program, in early details released in December, some potatoes will be diverted to food banks across Canada.

Donald said the industry has been working to try and divert potatoes to anyone in need, and to other markets as well.

"It's such a large volume," he said.

"The time that we've lost — we are now in the 11th week — we just can't make up for it."

He said there's also been support from the province to help with the cost of farmers destroying their potatoes.

"Despite all efforts, the unthinkable is here," he said.

Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in the release that the federal government is doing what it can, along with the province and the Potato Board, to divert surplus potatoes and support growers. (CBC)

According to the government news release about 10 per cent of P.E.I.'s 2021 crop, an estimated 300 million pounds, will have to be destroyed. That is almost eight pounds of potatoes for every person in Canada that will be shredded and spread on fields this winter.