Potato wart risk nullified by washing and sprout inhibitor, say farmers.

Two P.E.I. potato producers say measures taken before the goods are shipped anywhere make it almost impossible for potato wart to spread through them.

Brian Ching, a potato farmer in Souris, said thoroughly washing soil off the potatoes reduces the risks of spreading the fungus significantly.

"Potato wart is spread by spores, and those spores are either in the soil or in the affected potato," he said. "I don't think there's many people in P.E.I. who have ever seen a warted potato. It's an extremely rare find. But if there was one, it would be picked out and it would be brought to the attention [of] the CFIA.

"So any risk at all that could possibly exist would be through soil and we wash all the soil off, the potatoes are extremely clean when they go in the bag."

This load of potatoes heading to Ontario and Newfoundland is the only one on the books this week, so this may be the only day of production. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency shut down the U.S. border for P.E.I.'s fresh potatoes after discovering the fungus in two of the Island's fields.

Ching said the potatoes are treated by a spray called a "sprout inhibitor," which keeps fresh potatoes in good condition and prevents them from growing.

"No one is going to plant potatoes with sprout inhibitor because they won't grow. Just means they won't be planted," he said.

Brian Ching says more than 50% of the potatoes at Russell Ching Ltd. would usually be heading south of the border. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

The federal government said the trade suspension was made to prevent the U.S. from imposing their own ban, which they say would be more difficult to roll back.

Potato wart disfigures potatoes and reduces yield, but is not a threat to human health. It is extremely persistent and it can take more than 40 years before it fully leaves the soil.

Potatoes at Russell Ching Ltd. heading along a conveyor belt after being washed. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Besides the measures Ching outlined, the province also has a containment plan that's been in place since the first discovery of the fungus on the Island. Among other things, the plan puts restrictions on any field where the wart is discovered.

"The few acres that had potato wart are handled differently. They're processed. They were never going to get to the U.S. border. It's as safe today at it has been the last 20 years," said Souris farmer Andy Mooney.

"On our end, everything's being done. And all our loads ... that go across the border are inspected by the CFIA, one of our agents here locally. If there's an issue, they're not moving anywhere."

Mooney's farm has stopped packing potatoes, and its 10 employees have been sent home. Mooney said about 50 per cent of the fresh potatoes they produce go to the U.S.

Andy Mooney at Arthur Mooney & Sons says losing key U.S. markets is going to hurt, especially if the border remains closed in December. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

He said a lot of his buyers in the U.S. are also frustrated by the decision.

"[They want our potatoes and they're pressuring the U.S. government kind of back off on this because potatoes are needed," he said.