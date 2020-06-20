Potato planting season wraps up ahead of schedule on P.E.I.

The potato season on P.E.I. is about two weeks ahead of schedule thanks to several weeks of good planting conditions.

That's welcome news in an industry that has taken some lumps the past couple years, said Greg Donald, general manager of the P.E.I. Potato Board.

"By the middle of May most people were planting and planting went ahead in earnest, pretty much went uninterrupted," he said.

"Conditions were excellent compared to the last two years where we had damp, cool springs."

He said some farmers finished planting as early as the end of May, and all are pretty much done now. While the dry weather was good for planting, the crops could use some moisture now, Donald said.

Environment Canada is forecasting hot, sunny weather until Thursday.

"If we don't get rain soon it will be a concern," Donald said.

There weren't as many potatoes planted this year because demand from the food service industry is down due to COVID-19.

Donald said the early potatoes from southeastern P.E.I. should be on local dinner tables in a few weeks, with the main crop ready for harvest in the fall.

